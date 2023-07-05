Biden Screams About Schools, Stutters and Stammers Through Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a remote speech to the National Education Association yesterday on July 4th. We covered several moments of that appearance with First Lady Jill Biden.

During one moment of speech, President Joe Biden forgot the name of the website he was attempting to promote. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Biden Forgets The Name Of His Own Website pic.twitter.com/OjEhLLT8ht — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, Biden is simply struggling. He struggles to read, even from a teleprompter!

President Biden appeared to be enraged by his own struggle to speak. During another portion of speech, while discussing school, Biden simply lost it. He screamed “SCHOOL”, correcting his own speech.

He struggled to differentiate between school and daycare, stuttering and stammering throughout the clip. See a video of that moment below…

Biden Stutters, Stammers, Raises His Voice During National Education Association Speech pic.twitter.com/00GB88XKzT — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

Jill Biden claimed during this very same event that Joe Biden is the ‘education President’. See a clip of that moment below…

Jill Biden: “I Knew That Joe Would Always Be The ‘Education President’” pic.twitter.com/ILjqARS2KN — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

It seems that though Biden’s struggles are obvious to everybody watching, Jill Biden wants to simply ignore it. Jill gets to be First Lady, so she doesn’t care if her husband acts like a doddering old senile fool every time he steps into the public spotlight.

“How could she let this happen to her husband” is maybe one of the most common responses we receive about Jill Biden anytime she is mentioned in one of our posts.

Biden is totally lost, and Congress needs to seriously consider removing him from office via the 25th Amendment… NOW!