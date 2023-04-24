Biden Screams At Reporters Over Marching Band: “I Told You I Am Planning On Running!” (Video)

A weary and tired President Joe Biden delivered remarks today at the annual National And State Teachers of the Year Celebration.

During his speech Biden claimed to be able to name the teacher that believed in him, but upon trying, he could not recall the name. See a clip of that moment below…

We covered an instance earlier today where Biden referred to Representative Jahana Hayes as ‘Jonah’. You can read our story about that here.

After his speech, Biden rushed over to reporters who were asking questions over a very loud marching band. The reporter asked…

REPORTER 1: Are you announcing your re-election campaign tomorrow?

REPORTER 2: Are you ready to run again Mr. President?

A weary and tired Joe Biden strained his voice above the band to exclaim “I told you I am planning on running!”

His age has never been more apparent. Take a look at that clip below…

This President continues to show visible signs of a serious mental decline. We covered the fact that most Americans believe that the country is on the ‘wrong track’ under President Joe Biden.

What do you think?

