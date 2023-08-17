Biden Screams, Invites Kids In Crowd To Get Ice Cream During Bizarre Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday from the White House on the one year anniversary of the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. It should be noted that this bill has done little to slow inflation.

Videos by Rare

Despite the fact that Americans are struggling to pay their bills amid record inflation and price increases, Joe Biden and his Administration continue to “celebrate” their “successful” legislation.

Biden kicked off the speech by ranting about children in the audience, encouraging the kids to ‘talk to’ Biden after the speech, and to ‘get ice cream’. What a creepy way to begin a speech! See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/fSxmDVb6pp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

During his remarks, President Biden could be seen screaming, pointing his finger at the audience. The President can be quoted as saying, “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on! Name me one!”

See an enraged Biden below…

Biden, on the second anniversary of his botched Afghanistan withdrawal:



"Name me a single objective we've ever set out to accomplish that we've failed on! Name me one!" pic.twitter.com/7v5faTFddv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

It appears that this President is completely lost!