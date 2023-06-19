Biden Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken Meets With President Xi In China

Biden Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with the President of China over the last two days in Beijing. The meeting was initially supposed to take place earlier this year, but was scrapped over the Chinese spy balloon incident.

Despite “strongarming” China by refusing to meet, Blinken is now crawling back to the Communist Chinese.

CBS News reports on this meeting…

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he wrapped up a two-day, high-stakes visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tension between the countries. The meeting at the Great Hall of the People had been expected and was seen as key to the success of the trip, but neither side confirmed it would happen until a State Department official announced it just an hour beforehand. Speaking to reporters at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing after his meeting with China’s leader, Blinken said he had stressed during his two days of sit-downs with senior Chinese officials “that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.” “I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts,” Blinken said. “We both agree on the need to stabilize our relationship.” Blinken insisted the U.S. government’s goal was not, as Beijing has often suggested, the “economic containment” of China, but he said Washington had “no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship,” acknowledging that there were “many issues on which we profoundly — even vehemently — disagree.”

As the United States shrinks on the global scale, directly due to the policy failures of the Biden Administration, China has risen.

China has planted their feet in Afghanistan since Biden’s failed withdrawal. They have also started working in South America. The United States has pushed Russia and China into a strong alliance.

There are no leaders left in Washington D.C., and China knows it.