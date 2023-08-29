Biden Seems To Forget Name Of His Own DHS Secretary (Video)

President Biden was giving a speech at the White House where he began to thank Alejandro Mayorkas, but, he did not exactly say Alejandro, or Mayorkas for that matter.

In the video provided by RNC Research, Joe Biden took a moment to recognize the Department of Homeland Security Secretary but wait… who is that? The DHS Secretary is supposed to be one of the President’s highest officials.

As seen in the clip, Joe Biden begins his reference to the DHS Secretary by saying: “The secretary of homeland security!” Biden began wondering who that actually is. Seeing there was no hope, he diverted, saying: “The guy who took the job, uhh…”

Biden Seems To Forget Name Of DHS Secretary (Video)

Biden forgets the name of his own DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:



"The secretary of homeland security! The guy who took the job, uhh — thank you for taking the job, pal." pic.twitter.com/7ogXRREgkW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden finished his attempt by saying: “Thank you for taking the job pal,” adding a painful looking grin. President Biden simply could not recall the name Alejandro Mayorkas.

Newsweek sought to fact check the scenario claiming that it is unclear whether or not Biden forgot Alejandro’s name or that Biden was utilizing a pause to note the weight of the DHS position. They had to admit however: “Again, it’s not certain this interpretation is correct,” in reference to their own take, “but it’s also a leap to suggest that the president forgot Mayorkas’ name.”

In the same article, Newsweek acknowledged that Biden has “a propensity for verbal hiccups.” Whatever the case may be, Biden’s so-called gaffes have been piling up and lead many to wonder whether Biden is fit for his position as President, or fit to run for the 2024 election. The concern has led NBC to interview Bernie Sanders, asking him about the President’s health. The result of the interview was not exactly a bright outlook for the sleepy President.

