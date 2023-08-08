Biden Seen Wandering Near Edge Of Grand Canyon, Reined In By Secret Service (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared at the Grand Canyon in Arizona today in order to deliver a speech on his Administration’s plan to restrict the American economy using the excuse of ‘climate change’.

During that speech, Biden mumbled through a story about a small female child asking him to protect a certain national landmark called ‘Bears Ears’. Biden can be quoted as saying, “By the way, I’ll never forget, I was standing watching a little girl walk up, and I could see her daddy said ‘go up and say something to the President,’ she walked up and she said ‘Mr. President, could you take care of Bears Ears for me?’ and I didn’t know what she meant when she said it!”

Biden rambled on throughout the story, which he has told many times in public. See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech in Arizona below…

Biden once again tells the story of a "little girl" coming up to him in D.C. and asking him to "take care" of Bears Ears National Monument pic.twitter.com/G7xHOqsyju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

After his speech, it appears that President Biden wanted to get a closer look at the Grand Canyon. Biden could be seen wandering near the edge of the canyon. His Secret Service detail could be seen guiding his every step.

Biden walked with his mouth ajar, stumbling with every step. See a clip of Biden wandering near the edge of the Grand Canyon below…

