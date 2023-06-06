Biden Shakes Hands With The Air, Asks Patrick Mahomes “What Am I Doing?” During Chiefs Visit (Video)

President Joe Biden had a rough day yesterday as the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs made their team visit to the White House.

The Chiefs seemed shocked at how lost President Joe Biden truly is. At one point during the ceremony, Biden appeared to shake hands with nobody. He literally shook his hand with the air. See a clip of that moment below…

Whose hand is Biden trying to shake here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s3oL3Yhfoo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2023

Biden then had a moment where he became lost, asking Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes “what am I doing?” See a clip of that moment below…

President Joe Biden hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House for the first time on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl win — a visit that also made up for 2020 when they missed out on a visit because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s been a long wait to stand before. Again, we are fired up. We missed the first one due to Covid, but we are here strong. Kansas City strong,” Andy Reid, the team’s head coach, said during remarks at the White House. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in February — much to first lady Jill Biden’s dismay, the president said during the event. “Jill still doesn’t even believe the Eagles player who acknowledged the holding penalty,” Biden joked, referencing a controversial call that Eagles fans argued cost their team the game. “But I figure if the Kelce family can make it work … then there’s hope, there’s hope for the rest of us,” he added. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce played on opposing teams during the latest Super Bowl, the first brothers to ever face off in the NFL championship. Despite his Philly ties, Biden congratulated the team on building a successful “dynasty,” in the face of those who discounted the team at the beginning of the season. https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/05/kansas-city-chiefs-white-house-visit-00100179