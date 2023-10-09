Biden Shuffles Away From Podium During Remarks On Israel Attacks (Video)

President Biden delivered remarks over the weekend to address the Hamas-led attacks against Israel that occurred on Friday night, and is still currently ongoing. There have been an estimated 1,100 casualties on both sides, including many civilians.

During his remarks on the attacks, Biden could barely remember what time he began to make calls about the subject. Remember, the attacks began at 11:30 PM on Friday, and Biden claims that he was not even briefed on the subject until 7:30-8:00am the next morning.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls…” See a clip of that statement below…

Biden took no questions from the press during his remarks, which lasted just short of 3 minutes, and occurred over 15 hours after the attack against Israel had begun. When reporters shouted questions to Biden after his 2 minute and 55 second remarks, Biden simply shuffled away from the podium.

See a clip of Biden shuffling away from reporters below…

The world is without a leader. TOTAL EMBARRASSMENT!

What do you think?

