Biden Shuffles, Needs Directions During Return To White House (Video)

President Joe Biden returned to the White House last night after speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York earlier in the day. Biden also met with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva to announce a ‘worker’s rights’ partnership.

Videos by Rare

The President embarrassed himself while speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, breaking down into gibberish at several points. Biden also struggled to read from the teleprompter. See a clip of Biden speaking gibberish in the clip below…

Biden incoherently mumbles as he reads his remarks from his teleprompter at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/XqovhtLQ6o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Biden also bored world leaders at the conference, barely being able to read his remarks from his note cards. See a clip of that moment below…

Was Biden reading his pre-written remarks for the first time? pic.twitter.com/4LdCXPTTXZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

Upon his return to the White House, President Joe Biden struggled across the lawn, pointing the direction in which he was walking, ensuring that he was headed in the right direction. See a clip of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn below…

Biden takes no questions as he shuffles back in the White House — pointing to make sure he's heading in the right direction pic.twitter.com/fVbIebg13B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Total embarrassment!