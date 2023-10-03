Biden Shuts Down Mid-Sentence During Cabinet Meeting (Video)

0 Votes

President Joe Biden struggled to speak during a convened meeting of cabinet that occurred yesterday at the White House. We showed a clip of Biden staring blankly at the press during that meeting yesterday.

Videos by Rare

You can see Biden giving the press the ‘deer-in-headlights’ look in the clip below…

At one point during his remarks at the meeting, President Biden shut down mid-sentence, giving up on his point after struggling to speak. How could his cabinet sit in silence as Biden struggles to complete a coherent sentence? The President can be quoted as saying, “By the end of the governing crisis, it’s time to end it these constant, uhh, anyway, wouldn’t be good.”

See a clip of that moment below…

The fact that Congress continues to ignore Biden’s evident health struggles is one of the most ridiculous aspects of the political circus in Washington D.C.

Are We the People actually supposed to believe that this man is capable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President of the United States? This has become a bad joke.

Circus!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Biden Wanders Up To Podium, Looks Extremely Confused (Video)

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Died From Prostate Cancer