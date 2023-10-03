Biden Shuts Down Mid-Sentence During Cabinet Meeting (Video)

President Joe Biden struggled to speak during a convened meeting of cabinet that occurred yesterday at the White House. We showed a clip of Biden staring blankly at the press during that meeting yesterday.

Videos by Rare

You can see Biden giving the press the ‘deer-in-headlights’ look in the clip below…

Biden stares off into the abyss as reporters ask him questions before they are kicked out of the room pic.twitter.com/1EqblPTaNH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

At one point during his remarks at the meeting, President Biden shut down mid-sentence, giving up on his point after struggling to speak. How could his cabinet sit in silence as Biden struggles to complete a coherent sentence? The President can be quoted as saying, “By the end of the governing crisis, it’s time to end it these constant, uhh, anyway, wouldn’t be good.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden's brain breaks during his cabinet meeting: "By the end of the governing crisis, it's time to end it these constant, uhh, anyway, wouldn't be good" pic.twitter.com/7izHq9SMIp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

The fact that Congress continues to ignore Biden’s evident health struggles is one of the most ridiculous aspects of the political circus in Washington D.C.

Are We the People actually supposed to believe that this man is capable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President of the United States? This has become a bad joke.

Circus!