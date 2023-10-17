Biden Shuts Down Mid-Sentence, Stares Blankly At Press (Video)

During recent remarks to Jewish leaders following the Hamas terror attacks against Israel, President Joe Biden struggled to speak. At one point in his speech, Biden gave up attempting to speak mid-sentence. The President can be quoted as saying, “I’ll never forget. Well, I won’t go into that. Anyway…”

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I'll never forget. Well, I won't go into that. Anyway…" pic.twitter.com/UTCrjwEusb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

At another point during his speech, Biden randomly inserted the word ‘enact’ into his speech. Transcribed, the sentence makes little sense. The President can be quoted as saying, “And we mourn the act, enact, you and so many leaders have across the country showing us…”

BIDEN: "And we mourn the act, enact, you and so many leaders have across the country showing us…" pic.twitter.com/brqjsSDLRv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

As the world continues to descend into chaos, President Biden continues to do something as simple as reading a speech from a teleprompter. Without leadership in the United States, places like Ukraine and Israel are now under assault.