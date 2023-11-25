Biden Singles Out, Touches 6-Year-Old Girl In Audience: “How Old Are You, 17?” (Video)

Last Sunday, President Joe Biden held a dinner to honor members of the Military for the Thanksgiving holiday. During his time speaking at the event, Biden could be seen zeroing in on a 6-year-old girl in the audience, even going as far as to place his hands on the child.

Biden left the small stage and headed into the audience, saying, “And I love your ears. I love ’em. They’re really cool. What’s your name?”

“Catherine,” the frightened girl replies. “Catherine? What a beautiful name. That’s my mommy’s name. Well, nice to… How old are you, 17?” Biden said as he moved inches away from the terrified child.

See a clip of that extremely unsettling and creepy moment below…

Joe Biden asks a little girl if she’s 17.



Another girl replies: “No, she’s six”



When it comes to children, Biden simply cannot help himself. If you watch his public appearances regularly enough, you will notice that nearly every single time a small child is within his proximity, he will often forgo whatever he is doing to rush over to the child, touching them and making them uncomfortable.

Remember Ashley Biden’s diary? Where the first daughter claimed that Joe Biden molested her in the shower as a small girl?

Biden has a documented history of unsettling interactions with children, especially his own. This appears to be yet another instance of Joe Biden being ‘Creepy Joe’.