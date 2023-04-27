Biden Slips Up While Talking To Children: “I Take More Orders Than I Ever Did” (Video)

President Biden spoke to children on the White House lawn today as part of a celebration of ‘take your child to work day’. The children of White House Officials surrounded Biden on the lawn.

Biden, seemingly unprovoked by a question, told the kids that he thought that he would ‘give more orders’ as President of the United States, but that he ‘takes more orders than I ever did’.

What? Who is the President taking orders from? See a clip of that shocking moment below…

Biden: "The one thing I thought when I got to be president? I'd get to give orders. But I take more orders than I ever did." pic.twitter.com/RzAL3SzgNG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Who exactly is ordering around the President of the United States? From what he just said, it sounds like he doesn’t even believe he is in charge of anything!

Another child asked Biden about his favorite movie. Biden rambled on about a ‘movie with airplanes’, not able to recall the title. ‘Top Gun’ a child shouted out. Biden then responded “Top One: Maverick, that’s my favorite movie I’ve seen this year”.

See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

BIDEN: "My favorite movie was the new movie that was about that guy who flies jet planes. You know who I'm talking about? Top Gun? Did you see Top One: Maverick?" pic.twitter.com/sDL9cxvHc4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Biden also could not recall the last trip he took as President of the United States just two weeks ago to Ireland. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I'm trying to think where the last place I was? It's hard to keep track!"



Biden's last trip was to Ireland less than two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/UVc53KNtkB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

This President is more than lost!