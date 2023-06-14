Biden Slurs Speech, Says He Is “Literally Redeeming The Soul of America” During Juneteenth Event (Video)

President Joe Biden held an event on the White House lawn yesterday to commemorate “Juneteenth”. During his speech, Biden claimed that he is “literally redeeming the soul of America”.

We covered Kamala Harris’ speech at that same event earlier today. Once Harris took the stage, she began to cackle furiously. She even placed her hand over her chest. See a video of that moment below…

Kamala Harris takes the stage at the White House Juneteenth celebration, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/BloaaNDTKC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Biden was barely able to deliver the line, looking dazed and confused once again. Biden slurred his words, hardly able to deliver the line. See that moment below…

Biden — who routinely and dishonestly smears those with whom he disagrees — says he’s working to “LITERALLY redeem the soul of America” pic.twitter.com/EAiSAWzTLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2023

Ashley Biden even spoke at the event, claiming that “nobody works harder for the American people”. See a clip of that moment below…

Ashley Biden at the White House Juneteenth celebration: "America, you are so lucky to have [Joe Biden] as your president. I don't know anybody who really, truly works harder for you." pic.twitter.com/c1LOFuqKrD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2023

Al Jazeera reports on the event….

United States President Joe Biden has hosted a concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America”. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the US. It was declared a federal holiday by Biden in 2021. “To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture,” Biden said on Tuesday.” It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it. It wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.” https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/6/14/photos-biden-celebrates-juneteenth-with-concert-at-white-house