Biden Slurs Speech, Says He Is “Literally Redeeming The Soul of America” During Juneteenth Event (Video)

President Joe Biden held an event on the White House lawn yesterday to commemorate “Juneteenth”. During his speech, Biden claimed that he is “literally redeeming the soul of America”.

We covered Kamala Harris’ speech at that same event earlier today. Once Harris took the stage, she began to cackle furiously. She even placed her hand over her chest. See a video of that moment below…

Biden was barely able to deliver the line, looking dazed and confused once again. Biden slurred his words, hardly able to deliver the line. See that moment below…

Ashley Biden even spoke at the event, claiming that “nobody works harder for the American people”. See a clip of that moment below…

Al Jazeera reports on the event….

United States President Joe Biden has hosted a concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America”.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the US. It was declared a federal holiday by Biden in 2021.

“To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture,” Biden said on Tuesday.” It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it. It wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/6/14/photos-biden-celebrates-juneteenth-with-concert-at-white-house

