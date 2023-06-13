Biden Smirks And Stares At Reporters As They Are Pushed Out Of The Room By Staff (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House today in front of reporters. Without answering a single questions, reporters were ushered out of the room.

During the discussion with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Biden joked, “I apologize for having to reschedule yesterday. I had a lot of fun yesterday afternoon. I had a little toothache problem.”

See a video of that moment below….

Biden to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: "I apologize for having to reschedule yesterday. I had a lot of fun yesterday afternoon. I had a little toothache problem." pic.twitter.com/Fao6QPJ3EX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Biden then smirked at reporters as his staff pushed them out of the room. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden smirks and stares — and takes no questions — as staffers aggressively herd the press out of the room pic.twitter.com/FcNRlC2BiB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

AP reports on this meeting….

President Joe Biden will welcome outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Tuesday as the competition to find his successor to lead the military alliance heats up. Stoltenberg, who has led the NATO since 2014 and has had his tenure extended three times, said earlier this year he would move on when his current term expires at the end of September. The jockeying to replace him is intensifying as leaders of the 31-member military alliance are set to meet next month for their annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Stoltenberg is in the midst of a tour of NATO capitals to meet with leaders ahead of the summit. The meeting with Biden originally was scheduled for Monday, but the White House announced it was being rescheduled for Tuesday because the president underwent an unexpected root canal procedure after experiencing dental pain. White House officials said that Tuesday’s agenda would be wide-ranging but that there would be a particular focus on the war in Ukraine. https://apnews.com/article/biden-jens-stoltenberg-nato-secretarygeneral-successor-0c6187a889ca3c2d72e4476f73aa617f