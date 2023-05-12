Biden Smirks At Reporters As They Are Ushered Out Of The Room (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez today in front of reporters in the White House. The two promoted aid to Ukraine as Biden reads slowly from his cards, staring down nearly the entire time he spoke.

See a clip of that moment below…

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed earlier today that Spain has been accepting ‘hundreds of thousands’ of migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean. See a clip of that statement below…

After Biden spoke with President Sanchez, Biden’s staff ushered reporters out of the room. Biden seemed to stare at reporters as they were pushed away.

He delivered a snake-like grin as reporters asked him about a migrant child that reportedly died in U.S. Custody just yesterday.

See a clip of that moment below…

Daily Mail reports on this meeting…

President Joe Biden on Friday will meet with his Spanish counterpart to discuss migration after a slew of immigrants rushed the border after the pandemic-era policy Title 42 ended. 

Spain – along with Canada – has agreed to take in asylum seekers from Latin America. That topic will top the agenda of Biden’s Oval Office meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, where they will also discuss the war in the Ukraine and the growing influence of China.

A wave of people rushed the border Thursday night with the end of Title 42. The final number of crossings is unclear but, this week, up to 10,000 people a day had been detained at the border. 

