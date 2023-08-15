Biden Smirks, Ignores Reporters Once Again En Route To Wisconsin (Video)

President Joe Biden ignored reporters once again amid the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii that have left over 100 Americans dead. Just yesterday, Biden could be seen smirking and laughing at reporters who asked him about the deadly wildfires. We covered that moment here at Rare.

Biden could be seen smirking once again as reporters shouted questions about the Maui wildfires this morning outside of the White House. He ignored the questions as he shuffled to his helicopter. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden again SMIRKS as he ignores reporters asking for comment on the rising death toll of the Maui wildfires pic.twitter.com/EYSkUM00e3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden then ignored reporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One. It should be noted that Biden is once again using the smaller staircase of the plane, as it appears that his staff is afraid that Biden may take another disastrous tumble down, or up, the larger staircase. See a clip of Biden ignoring reporters and shuffling up the small staircase of Air Force One below…

Biden, back using the short stairs, boards AF1 en route to Wisconsin.



Once again, Biden took zero questions. pic.twitter.com/CDhPjUH8Ig — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

This President seems to have no regard for the safety of Americans!