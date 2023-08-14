Biden Smirks, Laughs When Asked About Maui Wildfire Deaths (Video)

President Joe Biden could be seen laughing about the record Maui wildfires that have killed at least 96 Americans. Reporters asked Biden for comment of the deadly fires this morning, asking, “Any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?”

Biden then responded, saying, “No. No comment.” Biden could then be seen giving a smirk, smiling and laughing at the reporters who asked the question. What kind of response it this from a President during an emergency?

See a clip of that unbelievable moment below…

"Any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?"



BIDEN: "No. No comment." pic.twitter.com/oORpRuLUpz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

CNN reports on those deadly wildfires…

Crews in west Maui are doing the devastating work of sifting through the ashes of incinerated homes and beloved landmarks as the death toll from the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years is still rising. Ninety-six people have been confirmed dead, officials said Sunday night, an uptick from the previous count of 93. An unknown number of people are still unaccounted for as search teams with cadaver dogs look for remains in devastated neighborhoods. https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/us/maui-wildfires-what-we-know/index.html

As deadly emergencies continue to pile up around the globe, it is evident that this Administration has absolutely no concern for the American people, or their safety.

We have no leader!