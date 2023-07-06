Biden Smirks, Shrugs At Reporters After Cocaine Discovered At The White House (Video)

President Joe Biden met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House yesterday. Cameras captured the two sitting, not answering any questions from the press.

Reporters pressed Biden about cocaine that was recently discovered at the White House. Biden gave no answer at all, sitting and smirking at reporters as they shouted questions about the drugs found on White House grounds.

Biden can be quoted as saying,

“Well, Mr. Prime Minister, it’s great to see you. You’re a valued, valued friend, and it’s an honor to welcome you to the White House. And Sweden is a capable and committed partner. Together, we’re preparing our relationship for — even further, including advancing the bilateral partnership agreement we’re talking about. But we’re also prepared for the NATO Summit next week. And I want to reiterate: The United States fully, fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in NATO. And the bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our Alliance stronger and has the same value set that we have in NATO. And I’m really looking — anxiously looking forward for your membership. And I know with that bilateral relationship, Sweden and the United States are taking on the challenges that matter most to our people, from taking on the climate crisis to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. So, across the board, we seem to be in agreement on almost everything. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2023/07/05/remarks-by-president-biden-and-prime-minister-ulf-kristersson-of-sweden-before-bilateral-meeting/

MSNBC: “You can see there that the president was asked many questions, including how cocaine got into the White House, but did not answer.” pic.twitter.com/2bes2VnchI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023