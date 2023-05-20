Biden Snaps At Reporter in Japan: “Shush Up, Okay?” (Video)

President Biden appeared in front of reporters with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the G7 Conference in Japan today.

When one reporter asked Biden if he was concerned about debt limit negotiations with Congress, Biden responded bluntly, saying “Not at all.” See a clip of that moment below…

"How concerned are you about the debt talks at home?"



BIDEN: "Not at all" pic.twitter.com/eGykuNiz7F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

Biden then lost it on a reporter in the crowd who pressed him over the debt limit negotiations, telling the reporter to “shush up, okay?” Biden then delivered a creepy grin. See a clip of that moment below..

Biden on debt limit negotiations: "It goes in stages. I’ve been in these negotiations before. It started off — shush up, ok?" pic.twitter.com/UtpDZl3Wk8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

Biden has reportedly cancelled his trip to Australia because of negotiations, ABC.net reports on that cancellation…

US President Joe Biden has apologized to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for cancelling his trip to Sydney next week, as they signed an agreement on clean energy and climate action. Key points: Joe Biden was meant to go to Sydney next week for a Quad meeting

A looming debt ceiling crisis in the US forced him to cancel

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Japan for talks The pair met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, where the leaders of the world’s most advanced economies are meeting to discuss a range of matters including China’s ambition in the Indo-Pacific region. Top of the G7’s agenda is how they can support Ukraine’s war against Russian invaders. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has touched down in Hiroshima to push for more Western support ahead of a new offensive against Russian forces. Mr Biden was due to travel from Japan to Australia to address federal parliament in Canberra and attend the Quad Leaders’ summit at the Sydney Opera House. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-20/joe-biden-and-anthony-albanese-meet-at-g7/102372694