Biden Snaps At Reporter Over Question About Being Called ‘The Big Guy’: “Why’d You Ask Such A Dumb Question?!” (Video)

President Joe Biden held a meeting on “Recognizing Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees” today.

Videos by Rare

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

We reported on a moment when Biden looked totally lost and confused, giving a completely unrelated answer to a question he was asked about China. See a clip of that moment below…

Q: "What would you like Blinken to achieve in China, sir?"



Biden: "Yes I've spoken with him"



He then sits and stares as the press is herded from the room. pic.twitter.com/BiB5H2aT8s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

During another exchange, Biden angrily snapped at a reporter that asked him questions about a Ukrainian FBI informant that referred to Joe Biden as ‘The Big Guy’.

Remember, Hunter Biden was appointed to the Board of a state-affiliated energy company in Ukraine called Burisma while Joe Biden was Vice President. Hunter also made numerous shady business deals with state-affiliated agencies throughout the World, including China, through his firm ‘Rosemont Seneca Partners’.

Maybe this is why Biden became so enraged at the question from the reporter, shooting back “Why would you ask such a dumb question?” This President is senile and angry. See a clip of that moment below…

"Why did the Ukraine-FBI informant file refer to you as 'the Big Guy'?"



BIDEN: "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/vuLRP1N7xV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

Joe Biden and his family have been caught red-handed, but because of their political power, they will never see consequences for their actions…. and they know it.

They openly flaunt their lawlessness without a single ounce of shame. It is beyond time for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Joe Biden from office.

Biden is currently a danger to our Nation, and the world. If we allow him to remain in control of our Nation, there may be no Nation left by 2024.