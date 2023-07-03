Biden Snaps At Reporter Over Student Loan Forgiveness: “I Didn’t Give Any False Hope!” (Video)

At a press conference held just days ago to discuss the Supreme Court ruling against Biden’s student loan forgiveness, one reporter questioned Biden about statements he has made in the past against student debt forgiveness.

The reporter asks Biden, “Why did you give millions of borrowers false hope? You doubted your own authority here in the past.”

Biden then snaps at the reporter, exclaiming as he leans forwards, “I didn’t give any false hope! The question was whether or not I would do even more than requested. What I did, I thought was appropriate, and was able to be done, and get done. I didn’t give borrowers false hope, but the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given, its real, real hope.”

Biden almost mistakenly admits that his ‘student debt forgiveness plan’ was nothing more than false hope given to his voters to encourage them to vote for Democrats nationwide. The Republicans did nothing to ‘snatch’ this away from the American people. The Biden Administration promised something it knew it was incapable of accomplishing.

See a clip of Biden snapping at the reporter below…

We predicted that this would be the Democrat talking point last week. A portion of our article on the student debt forgiveness charade reads…

In reality, whether this program proceeds or not, the Democrats are keen on framing the Supreme Court decision as a ‘Republican’ decision. Their pitch to the American people goes something like this… “See, we tried to give you money, but those evil Republicans stopped it from happening”. In truth, the Democrat Party knew that this was a ridiculous political stunt with absolutely no legal standing from the beginning. They have used student loan forgiveness as a way to get more political support. https://rare.us/rare-politics/nancy-pelosi-claimed-that-the-president-does-not-have-the-power-to-cancel-student-debt-video/