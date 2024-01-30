Biden Snaps At Reporter, Screams “Give Me The Power!” (Video)

While speaking to reporters en route to his Marine One helicopter on the White House lawn this morning, President Joe Biden was asked about the current situation on the U.S. Southern Border. Since Biden became President in January 2021, over 6 million illegal immigrants have passed through the border, marking the most unsecure period in the history of the border’s existence.

One reporter asked Biden, “Have you done everything you can do with Executive authority, is there more you can do at this (inaudible).”

Biden then responded, snapping, and screaming at the reporter. The President can be quoted as answering, “I’ve done all I can do. Give me the power! I asked ’em the very day I got into office. Give me the Border control. Give me the people to judge it. Give me the people who can stop this, and make it work (inaudible).”

See a clip of that response below…

Joe Biden falsely claims he’s “done all I can do” on the border.



That’s a lie. Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days creating the crisis. Meanwhile, he is blocking the House-passed Secure the Border Act. pic.twitter.com/90WxuOBuLy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Keep in mind, Biden inherited one of the most secure Southern Borders in the history of our Country, and simply destroyed it. On his first day in office, Biden revoked President Trump’s brilliant ‘Remain In Mexico’ policy, which had migrants wishing to come to United States wait in Mexico for approval, drastically reducing the numbers of migrants traveling to the U.S..

Biden created the problem when he made it as easy as possible for illegal immigrants to gain entry into our country.