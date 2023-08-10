Biden Snaps At Reporter When Asked About Involvement In Hunter Biden’s Business Deals (Video)

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted President Joe Biden yesterday over testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer to the House Oversight Committee. The testimony revealed that then-Vice President Biden was involved in Hunter’s business deals, even speaking to Hunter’s associates over the phone some 20 times.

Since that testimony became public, Biden has spent much of his time ignoring the press, and vacationing in Delaware. Immediately upon his arrival back at the White House, Biden departed for a multi-state trip to the western United States.

Fox corespondent Peter Doocy approached President Biden yesterday to ask about the testimony of Devon Archer. Doocy can be quoted as saying, “There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone with them a lot, talking business, what was that?”

Biden then snaps at Doocy, saying, “I never talked business with anyone, and I knew you’d have a lousy question!”

Doocy then asks, “Why is that a lousy question?” Biden responds, saying, “Because it’s not true!”

This President is obviously incapable of handling questions from the press. During his answer, Biden mumbled, seeming as if he was struggling to form a coherent sentence. This President is truly struggling. See a clip of that moment below…

