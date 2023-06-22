Biden Sneaks A Thumbs Up When Asked About Hunter Biden (Video)

Today during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, President Joe Biden was asked by shouting reporters how Hunter Biden is feeling.

This comes after news broke yesterday that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to multiple tax charges from the Department of Justice.

Biden did not answer, but gave a stern look to the camera, then gave a subtle thumbs up as if he was trying to be sneaky about it. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden later blankly stared as reporters as they shouted questions. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden stares confusingly and refuses to answer as he's repeatedly asked if he regrets calling Xi Jinping a "dictator" pic.twitter.com/oy0vm8Rrgd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

USA Today reports on this visit…

India’s democracy is at a weak point. The U.S. government has accused India of engaging in significant human rights abuses. And yet, on Thursday, the U.S. president is throwing India’s prime minister a lavish state dinner. For a politician who has made strengthening democracy a central theme of his administration, President Joe Biden’s courtship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the tension between his campaign principles and the realities of being president. Biden’s administration has accused India’s government of participating in unlawful and arbitrary killings, restricting freedom of speech and allowing violence against religious, racial and ethnic minorities. Organizations that track democracy have downgraded India. Freedom House now rates it only partially free. “It’s very awkward, and embarrassing even, to have the rhetorical emphasis on democracy for the foreign policy, while at the same time this critical partner is seen as backsliding,” said Irfan Nooruddin, a professor of Indian politics at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/06/22/pm-modi-us-visit-biden/70321862007/