Biden Sniffs Little Girl At Easter Event (Video)

Yesterday the Biden Administration hosted the annual ‘Easter Egg Roll’ event on the White House lawn.

We reported on Biden flubbing an answer as to whether he would run in the 2024 Election or not. You can see that video below, or read our article here…

NEW: TODAY’s @alroker asks President Biden about his possible Presidential run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3OELi0yJmK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2023

We also reported on Biden running from the Easter Bunny and Jill Biden. You can watch that clip below, or read our article here…

Now we are showing footage of Joe Biden sniffing the hair of a young girl at the event that was captured by media camera.

Biden walks up to a young girl who is sitting on her father’s shoulders. Biden then proceeds to bring his face directly next to the child. See that shocking clip below…

The mainstream media has been silent on this latest incident. Biden has been known to do this in the past. See another clip of Biden sniffing a child below…

Even a small child knows it’s wrong and turns away.



Democrats think Biden sniffing kids is normal and the media is silent.pic.twitter.com/qOZtlcwTda — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 11, 2023

This President obviously continues to struggle to present himself in public. He routinely takes the actions of a person who is unaware that the world is watching.

How long will this go on? How long will our President have to exhibit clear signs of dementia before his own cabinet is forced to acknowledge it?

For now, nobody is taking action. China continues to supplant the United States on the world stage, and our ‘leader’ seems to unravel more by the day.