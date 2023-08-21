Biden Speaks Gibberish, Embarrasses Himself With Rambling, Incoherent Speech in Maui

President Joe Biden traveled to Maui, Hawaii today in order to deliver remarks after devastating wildfires took hold of the island last week. An estimated 1,000+ Maui residents are currently missing, and hundreds have been confirmed dead.

When the news broke of the devastating wildfires, Biden sat on the beach in Delaware. For days, when asked by the media about the devastating wildfires, Biden replied ‘no comment,’ even smiling at reporters who asked the questions.

Biden took a break from his Lake Tahoe vacation today to speak in Maui, and it was a total disaster. Biden spoke gibberish, struggling to form words from the podium. While attempting to say the word ‘tragedy,’ Biden accidentally said ‘travedy’.

Biden then mispronounced the names of several Hawaiian officials. What a disgrace and incredible sign of disrespect to those affected by these wildfires. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden mispronounces the names of multiple Hawaii officials pic.twitter.com/4WpGVNWyWB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Biden then ranted nonsensically about the fire, saying, “Another referred to fire cannot reach its roots what he said, fire cannot reach its roots.” Biden slurs his words throughout this clip. See that moment below…

BIDEN: "Another referred to fire cannot reach its roots what he said, fire cannot reach its roots" pic.twitter.com/HuFO72se9V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

Remember, Biden is giving $700 to Maui residents while requesting another $24 Billion in aid to Ukraine. This is disgusting, and a total embarrassment.