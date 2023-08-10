Biden Spokesman Freaks Out When Confronted Over Devon Archer Testimony (Video)

The Spokesman for President Joe Biden, John Kirby, appeared on Fox News recently to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Biden family being conducted by the House Oversight Committee.

During this investigation, the House Oversight Committee held a closed-door hearing with former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer. In his testimony, Archer testified that Biden was well-aware that Hunter was using his political influence to broker business deals.

Biden spokesman John Kirby was confronted with this information during his recent interview, as the Fox host asked Kirby, “The President said I never talked business to anybody, but Devon Archer testified that the point of putting the phone, the speaker phone, down at those meetings, which is what Peter was asking about, was just to demonstrate access. That Hunter had access to the then-Vice President, and to sell the Biden brand. What do you say about that John? When will the President actually answer some of these questions to put some of this to rest himself?”

Kirby began to freak out, responding, “Oh my goodness Martha, he just did with Peter! He’s the one that called Peter over, and had Peter, you know, risk life and limb cutting across that barrier, I mean he specifically called Peter over, and he knows Peter, he knows Peter’s not gonna ask some softball question about how his vacation was, he knows who Peter is and he answered the question.”

Kirby is then called out, as Biden didn’t actually answer the question. John Kirby continues to scramble to defend President Biden, interrupting the host and interjecting while she is speaking. See a clip of that crazy moment below…

Biden spokesman John Kirby spars with Fox's Martha MacCallum over the Biden influence peddling scheme:



"Oh my goodness, Martha! … There were no discussions about business with his son or his son's business partners!" pic.twitter.com/xdc9UsVaQk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

This President and his Administration surely don’t like when they are questioned!