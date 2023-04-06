Biden Spokesman John Kirby Brags About Botched 2021 Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Soldiers (Video)

0 Votes

Biden Spokesman John Kirby appeared in the White House Press Briefing room today to brag about the botched 2021 Biden Afghanistan withdrawal that saw the death of hundreds of Afghani civilians and 13 U.S. Military personnel.

Kirby bragged about Biden’s ‘planning’ ahead of the withdrawal, stating that Biden had begun planning this withdrawal before he ‘even decided’ to make the decision to totally withdrawal.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a video of that moment below…

Kirby added that still, two years after the catastrophic and deadly failed withdrawal, the United States is currently engaged in efforts to bring people home from Afghanistan.

Two whole years later. See a clip of that moment below…

Kirby also stated that the Biden Administration will always honor the 13 U.S. Servicemembers that were killed, even though military personnel have testified in Congress that they were ordered not to shoot the suicide bomber who killed 13 of our men and women. See a clip of that moment below…

If you remember, Joe Biden was actually caught checking his watch while these heroes were brought back to the United States in flag-draped coffins. See that moment below…

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Travis Tritt Removes Anheuser-Busch Beers from Tour Amid Backlash Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Former President Trump Surges Ahead of Joe Biden in 2024 Presidential Poll Following Indictment