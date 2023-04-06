Biden Spokesman John Kirby Brags About Botched 2021 Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Soldiers (Video)

Biden Spokesman John Kirby appeared in the White House Press Briefing room today to brag about the botched 2021 Biden Afghanistan withdrawal that saw the death of hundreds of Afghani civilians and 13 U.S. Military personnel.

Kirby bragged about Biden’s ‘planning’ ahead of the withdrawal, stating that Biden had begun planning this withdrawal before he ‘even decided’ to make the decision to totally withdrawal.

Biden Spokesman John Kirby has the audacity to brag about Joe Biden’s "planning" ahead of his disastrous, chaotic, and deadly Afghanistan withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/LG1vgDS1a4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

Kirby added that still, two years after the catastrophic and deadly failed withdrawal, the United States is currently engaged in efforts to bring people home from Afghanistan.

Two whole years later. See a clip of that moment below…

Over 18 months after Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, Spokesman John Kirby says: “We continue to facilitate the safe departures of Americans from Afghanistan.”



Biden broke his promise to stay until the evacuation was complete. pic.twitter.com/AJosrB69BX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

Kirby also stated that the Biden Administration will always honor the 13 U.S. Servicemembers that were killed, even though military personnel have testified in Congress that they were ordered not to shoot the suicide bomber who killed 13 of our men and women. See a clip of that moment below…

Spokesman John Kirby insists Biden will “always honor” the 13 servicemembers who lost their lives during his Afghanistan withdrawal.



However, Biden insists he has no regrets, and looked at his watch during their dignified transfer. pic.twitter.com/WXdmZCegrq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

If you remember, Joe Biden was actually caught checking his watch while these heroes were brought back to the United States in flag-draped coffins. See that moment below…

Biden checking his watch ⌚

He's total scum. pic.twitter.com/GZm9qYiLzc — MrsCALOUDMOUTH (@blondraiderbabe) August 29, 2021