Biden Spokesman John Kirby Literally Runs Out Of The Room When Asked About Hunter Biden Evidence (Video)

Just days ago when asked about damning “WhatsApp” messages from Hunter Biden released by the House Ways and Means Committee, Biden Spokesman John Kirby simply walked out of the room.

A reporter asked Kirby, “The House Ways and Means Committee yesterday released documents, their authenticity nowhere challenged, that included a July 2017 WhatApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, a Communist Chinese Party Official, which stated in its entirety …

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled? I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And Z, if I get a call or text from anybody involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me, and every person he knows, and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father”

The reporter followed up, “SO just a couple of questions about this… First, does this not undermine the President’s claim during the 2020 campaign, and the reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then, that he never once discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him?”

Kirby responded, “No, I’m not gonna comment on this”. Kirby then added “Let me save you some breath, if you’re gonna ask about this, I am not address-. I am not gonna address this issue from this podium. I’m just not gonna do it. Not gonna do it.”

Kirby then literally picks up his binder and walks out the room mid-questioning. Unbelievable. See a clip of that moment below…

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.



Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023