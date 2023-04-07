Biden Spokesman On Afghanistan Withdrawal: “For All This Talk Of ‘Chaos,’ I Just Didn’t See It” (Video)

Biden Spokesman John Kirby had a disastrous appearance yesterday in front of the media in the White House Press Briefing room while discussing the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Despite the fact that 13 U.S. Servicemembers were killed in a suicide bombing that also killed over 170 Afghani civilians in the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal, Kirby denied that there was any chaos during the withdrawal.

See a clip of that shocking moment from the press conference yesterday below…

See video of the evidence of chaos at the Kabul, Airport below. This footage is from the botched withdrawal in 2021.

Looks plenty chaotic to me!

We covered a moment yesterday when Kirby bragged about the withdrawal, stating that the Biden Administration was planning the exit for many month in a row. See a clip of that moment below…

A reporter confronted Kirby about the fact that their ‘report’ basically spends four pages blaming President Trump for every negative thing that occurred during the withdrawal.

Kirby would not back down, stating that this was simply what they found during a ‘review’. See a clip of that moment below…

The Biden Administration is obviously eager to blame the Trump Administration in any way that they can. Desperation!

What do you think?

