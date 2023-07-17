Biden Spokesman On Chinese Hack Of US Government Emails: “Sometimes They Get Through” (Video)

John Kirby, the spokesman for President Joe Biden, made a stunning statement at the daily White House press briefing today. When asked about a recent Chinese hack of US government emails, Kirby simply shrugged.

“Are you doing enough to proactively prevent the Chinese or another government from gaining access to our government emails?” A reporter asked Kirby.

Kirby responded, saying, “Unfortunately, sometimes they get through.” See a clip of that moment below…

Kirby then made the absurd claim that this hack was not going to affect the US relation with China. I’m sorry, but when the Democrats claimed that the Russians were responsible for the hack of Democrat candidate for President Hillary Clinton’s emails, they called for all out war with Russia.

How is this any different? It highlights the selective nature of Democrat outrage. See Kerry making apologies for China below…

Remember, China flew a spy balloon clear across the contiguous United States with no intervention from the military. They simply let the balloon fly.

Biden officials pretended to be dismayed over the balloon, temporarily cancelling their trips to China, only to resume them months later.

China has absolutely no respect for this Nation. That much is clear.

What do you think?

