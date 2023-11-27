Biden Spokesman On Remaining Hostages In Gaza: “We’re Hoping [Hamas] Will Do The Right Thing” (Video)

Biden White House Spokesman John Kirby appeared on CNN this morning to discuss the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza, as several American hostages were released form captivity just yesterday, with several more being held in Gaza.

When asked what assurance the Biden White House could give to Americans that these hostages would be returned home safely, Kirby simply shrugged. He then went on to say that the Biden Administration is ‘hoping’ that Hamas will do the right thing and have the additional hostages released from their hellish situation.

“We’re hoping that [Hamas] will do the right thing here — identify additional hostages and help get them released,” Kirby said. Within that statement, Kirby admits that the Biden Administration needs help to not only return the hostages, but even to identify them. This Administration is so entirely inept that they don’t even know who has been taken hostage.

See a clip of Kirby making this absurd statement on CNN below…

Really? Hamas, do the right thing? If there weren’t lives at risk, it would almost be a joke to assume that a terrorist organization that kidnapped hundreds of civilians and butchered over 1,500 more, would ‘do the right thing.’

The whole point of them being a terrorist organization is that they don’t do the right thing. This is what negotiating from a point of weakness looks like.