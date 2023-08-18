Biden Spokesman Says “Nothing Could Have Been Done” To Prevent Death Of 13 Service Members In Afghanistan (Video)

Biden Spokesman John Kirby was confronted on CNN yesterday over the death of 13 U.S. Service Members during the botched 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Rare has previously shown testimony from a U.S. Marine who claimed to have had the suicide bomber that killed those Service Members in his cross-hairs, but was ordered not to shoot.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper, tells Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians:



"Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was… pic.twitter.com/A8mxNlKFkS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2023

It seems that from the testimony of this brave hero, that the suicide bombing which killed 13 U.S. Service Members and hundreds of civilians was completely avoidable. The Biden Administration is now attempting to persuade the American people into believing that these tragic deaths were ‘unavoidable.’

Biden Spokesman John Kirby told CNN yesterday, “I think central command, who was the overarching military command, did a pretty exhaustive investigation of this, Jake, and they determined, barring any decision that could have impacted mission success, there wasn’t much that could have been done to prevent that attack from coming, as tragic as it was.”

Biden spokesman John Kirby responds to criticism of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal — including from the Gold Star mom of fallen Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover:



"There wasn't much that could've been done to prevent that attack from coming, as tragic as it was." pic.twitter.com/vMfmuDuxvj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2023

The Biden Administration is truly shameless!