Biden Stares At Crowd With Mouth Hanging Open, Has To Be Assisted Off Stage In Maui (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared in Maui, Hawaii today in order to deliver remarks following the deadly wildfires that have resulted in up to 1,000 deaths. Up to one in four children in Maui schools are currently missing.

It took Biden an entire week to get to Maui, and even departed his vacation in Lake Tahoe to make the trip to Hawaii. It should be noted that this President was also on vacation while the wildfires were ravaging Maui. It took days for the President to formulate a statement on the disaster, as he told eager reporters he had no comment on the subject for days.

When Biden finally did make it to Maui today, his speech was abysmal. Biden spoke gibberish throughout the speech, mumbling under his breath, slurring his words, and even inventing new words. Biden, in an attempt to say ‘tragedy’, invented a new word… ‘travedy’. See a clip of that moment below…

As Biden wrapped up his remarks, he stood, staring at the crowd with his mouth hanging open. Those around him grabbed ahold of him, asking if he needed water, then shuffling the President away from the podium. What is wrong with Biden? See a clip of that moment below…

"You wanna grab that water for a sip?" Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz asks Biden before guiding him away from the podium pic.twitter.com/kfUsdldQ5T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

This President is totally lost!