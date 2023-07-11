Biden Stares At Press, Shuffles Out Of Room During Meeting With NATO Secretary General (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Vilnius this morning. As reporters shouted questions to President Joe Biden, he simply stared at the press, biting his lip.

He maintained the stare for a few seconds, seeming to be confused. He then turns his back and shuffles out of the room with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. See a clip of that moment below….

Biden has been extremely confused on his trip to Europe many times to this point. We showed a clip just yesterday of Biden doing a strange skip move when walking to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. See a clip of that moment below….

Biden also appeared extremely confused when he initially arrived in Lithuania. See a clip of Biden’s confused arrival below…

Does anybody legitimately think that this is normal?

What do you think?

