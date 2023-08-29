Biden Stares Blankly At Press, Ignores Questions About 2024 Campaign (Video)

President Joe Biden held a meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica at the White House today. During that meeting, reporter Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Biden about his 2024 campaign.

Doocy asked, “Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? How’s the campaign coming?”

Biden responded by saying nothing, and blankly staring at the press. See a clip of that scary moment below…

PETER DOOCY: "Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? How's the campaign coming?"



BIDEN: *stares blankly* pic.twitter.com/V8NRFzvtBY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden also mumbled and stumbled through his opening remarks during this meeting, further embarrassing himself and the United States. See a clip of Biden struggling to deliver that opening statement in the clip below…

Biden opens his bilateral meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles by stumbling through pre-written remarks entirely from his notecard pic.twitter.com/aAvgVYqmrK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Our President struggles to speak coherently, even after spending a majority of his time on vacation over the last month. Truly pathetic!

