Biden State Department Claims Afghanistan Withdrawal Was “Correct Policy Choice” (Video)

The Biden Administration’s 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was an abject disaster. What should have been an orderly, planned withdrawal ended with 13 US servicemen and at least 100 civilians killed. The videos of Afghan nationals falling off of US cargo planes from thousands of feet in the air evoked images of the panic at the end of the Vietnam War. Without the common sense to needed leave a residual force of American troops to oversee the security transition to the Afghan National Security Forces, Biden’s lack of foresight resulted in the Taliban sweeping into Kabul and undoing 20 years of progress in a matter of days.

So what does the Biden Administration think of 13 US servicemen needlessly being killed and leaving $80 billion in weapons and military equipment to the Taliban that’s overrunning Kabul? Why, it was the correct thing to do, says Biden State Department spokesman Matthew Miller!

Of course, even the DC press pool has trouble swallowing this lie.

“Do you still believe that this was a success?” one member of the press asked Mille. “Because they [family members of US servicemen killed in the withdrawal] have a real hard time when the Administration’s calls this withdrawal a success.”

“We believe it was the correct policy choice,” Miller replies, because of course the correct policy choice is to end us with more Gold Star Mothers, and an entire nation firmly in the grip of the same goons who pushed 9/11, except this time they’re now better armed.

“But was it a success?” the press member pushes.

“I would never want to quibble with a family member who has suffered such an enormous tragedy,” Miller answers.

Q: "Do you still believe [the Afghanistan withdrawal] was a success?"



Biden State Dept spokesman Matthew Miller: "We believe it was the correct policy choice." pic.twitter.com/EqL3E1lcSH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Yep, when it comes to having to answer to the families whose lives were turned upside-down by stupid policy decisions, the Biden Administration won’t bother discussing it. It was just “right thing to do.”

Pathetic and insulting!