Biden State Department Spokesman: “We Believe The War Has Been A Strategic Failure For Ukraine” (Video)

Matthew Miller, the spokesman for the Biden State Department, committed a Bidenism today during his press conference on the war in Ukraine.

In an attempt to say that the war has been a “strategic failure for Russia”, Miller claimed that the war has been a “strategic failure for Ukraine.”

Miller can be quoted as saying, “A few things, I will say, with respect to your first question, we believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine…. The Secretary spoke to this in a speech he gave in Helsinki last month I believe it was… What’s that? Oh I’m sorry, excuse me, a strategic failure for Ukraine. Oh! I need more than one correction today, a strategic, this is the first time at the podium in over a week, so I’m a little rusty!”

Biden State Department spokesman Matthew Miller:



"We believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine…" pic.twitter.com/4jZB62FN5c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

If you asked President Biden about the war in Ukraine, he would tell you that it is clear that Putin is “losing the war in Iraq”. Biden gave that answer when asked about Russia just weeks ago. See a clip of that response below…