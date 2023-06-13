Biden State Department Wants $76 Million To Push “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility” (Video)

Biden State Department Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley testified before Congress on Tuesday that the Department is requesting $76 Million to spread “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility” at home and abroad.

The Washington Examiner reports on Abercrombie-Winstanley's testimony

The Biden State Department is asking Congress for $76 million to fund its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, the State Department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer, testified before Congress Tuesday morning asking for $76 million to increase her staff, track race and gender demographics in the department, and track employee reports of discrimination, harassment, and bullying.

“The Department needs an inclusive workforce with equitable opportunities to ensure our foreign policy is as strong, smart, and creative as it can be,” her written testimony states. Abercrombie-Winstanley’s office audited State Department employees to gain demographic information on “race, ethnicity, gender, status of disability, grade, rank, and job series skill codes.” She said her office plans to release an annual report tracking “trend lines” for department employees. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/biden-state-department-wants-76-million-push-dei

See a clip of Abercrombie-Winstanley’s testimony below…

Biden State Department Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley says she needs "just over $76 million" for "diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility," including "projects that advance DEIA domestically or abroad." pic.twitter.com/NarWXpwHuM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

At a time when America is breaking through the debt ceiling, the Biden Administration has appointed people interested in the most ridiculous topics you could imagine.

Economic equity is Marxism. Equality of opportunity is the ideal America is supposed to embody… Not equity.

Not all Americans deserve the same outcome. Some work tremendously harder than others, and for that, they should be rewarded. The more that we punish success with forced diversity and equity, the less success there will be.

America is a meritocracy… or at least it used to be. What you put in is what you get out. The sooner we get back to ensuring equality of opportunity, especially ending discrimination against white Americans, the sooner America will return to an age of success.

Nobody deserves to benefit from the color of their skin. Diversity, equity, and inclusion does exactly that. It is racist to the core.

Marxism has no place in America.