Biden Still Can’t Pronounce Kamala Harris’ Name At 2024 Campaign Event (Video)

President Joe Biden held a campaign event in Washington D.C. on Friday. We posted about Biden’s repeated cough and swift exit from the stage just yesterday.

Videos by Rare

During this event, Biden once again mispronounced the name of his Vice President, Kamala Harris. Harris had made it clear throughout her career that her name is pronounced (Comma-La). Harris even hired small children to run advertisements on the pronunciation of her name during her short-lived 2020 run for President. See an example of those ads below…

While the pronunciation of Harris’ first name may not be a huge deal to me and you, it obviously is a sticking point for Harris.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Why, then, does Joe Biden continually pronounce her name incorrectly? Just last night, Biden referred to his Vice President as (Cam-a-la). See a video of that mispronunciation below…

Three years after announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden is still pronouncing her name wrong pic.twitter.com/yS8eBvNY8j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

This video highlights several problems with the Biden Administration. One problem is that Biden is incapable of pronouncing the name of his own Vice President correctly.

Secondly, it highlights the pretentious nature of Kamala Harris. It is no coincidence that while Harris was running ads focused on the pronunciation of her name that she only garnered about 3% of the Democratic primary vote.

Biden appears senile, and Harris appears pretentious. How in the hell did these two candidates get 82 Million votes?

It is clear to anybody who watches Biden’s appearances that he is not of sound mind. He mumbles and stammers through nearly every sentence he speaks. People who willfully ignore this deterioration truly feel no shame.

As the Democrat Party continues to attempt to drag these two to the finish line in 2024, we can only expect more embarrassment.