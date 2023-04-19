Biden Stops Abruptly to Say ‘Don’t Jump’ Once Again During Speech (Video)

Joe Biden has a seriously weird tic that has been surfacing time and time again in the recent weeks. Several different times in several different parts of the world, Biden has stopped abruptly and told people that are standing above him ‘don’t jump’.

We first showed this instance in Philadelphia where Biden stopped on the street, looking up to the apartments above, and screamed ‘don’t jump’. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also recently screamed ‘don’t jump’ at people in Ireland on his trip with Hunter Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

It happened again today during a speech in Maryland on the Economy. Biden becomes distracted while telling a story about a meeting. He looks up and once again says ‘don’t jump’.

BIDEN: "When I speak to the Business Roundtable and the muckety-mucks…"



*gets distracted*



"Hey guys, don't jump, ok?" pic.twitter.com/f7ibUjSDsV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 19, 2023

I think back to a moment in the 2021 where Biden said ‘don’t jump’ to hecklers as Biden delivered pizza. I wonder if Biden routinely thinks back to this moment as one of his strongest, and is trying to emulate the moment when he routinely says ‘don’t jump’.

The context in which he said it at first, and the context he uses it in today only highlight how lost our President really has become.

It seems to me that this all goes back to that moment captured all the way back in 2021. Does Biden think he is being smooth?

Like a broken record, Biden seems to repeat the phrase ‘don’t jump’ everywhere he goes. Does anybody truly believe this man is capable of executing the duties of the Office of President of the United States?