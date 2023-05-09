Biden Stops Mid-Sentence, Closes Eyes In Silence During Remarks (Video)

President Joe Biden held a screening of the film ‘American Born Chinese’ at the White House last night. Biden spoke briefly, making a slew of embarrassing mistakes.

Click on Detroit reports on that screening…

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for Hollywood’s striking writers on Monday as he hosted a White House screening of the the upcoming streaming series “American Born Chinese” to mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Biden made his first public comments on the strike, which hits the one-week mark Tuesday, in remarks ahead of the pilot’s screening. He was joined by an overflow crowd of hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and cast members and producers from the show in the East Room and the State Dining Room. “Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.” https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/politics/2023/05/09/biden-at-aanhpi-screening-hollywood-writers-need-fair-deal/

In a scary moment during the President’s remarks, Biden attempted to pronounce a Chinese name. He could not say the name. He repeated himself over and over again, eventually stammering to a total stop. Biden then closed his eyes in silence for a few seconds. See a clip of that scary moment below…

Biden made fun of his inability to speak earlier in the speech, much like he did during the White House Correspondents Dinner. See a clip of that moment below…

This President is deteriorating in front of the World. Whether it be Russia or China, Nations around the world are grabbing every territory they ever dreamed of having under the watch of President Biden.