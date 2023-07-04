Biden Stops Mid-Sentence, Forgets The Name Of His Own Website During NEA Speech (Video)

During a speech today to the National Education Association, President Joe Biden forgot the name of his own website. In an attempt to tell people to find out whether or not they are eligible for his program that was recently struck down by the Supreme Court, Biden stopped mid-sentence.

He leaned forward, unable to think of the name of the site. He can be quoted as saying, “and by the way, the program is still there. Go to – anyway, you ought to contact us so you know exactly how to qualify, because you deserve that part.”

Biden Forgets The Name Of His Own Website pic.twitter.com/OjEhLLT8ht — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

Biden then rambled about pornographic books in American schools. He can be quoted “and one more thing, lets stand with teachers and educators against politicians who are trying to score political points by banning books. Did y’all ever think you’d be in a situatuon in the United States of America, talk about banning books? And the people deciding who to, what books to ban? Come on!”

Biden Screams About Banning Books, then says “Come On!” pic.twitter.com/EakKMApVJO — Rare (@Rare) July 4, 2023

Biden obviously struggled to remember quite a bit of information during this speech. He continues to undergo perhaps the most public mental deterioration that the world has ever known. More concerning is the fact that everybody around Biden, most vehemently his political allies, pretend that none of it is happening.

They act as if Biden stuttering and stammering through every public appearance is just alright. Perhaps the subject matter of this very speech alludes to the dynamic that is currently at play.

The educators are pocketing more money than they ever have. Not the teachers, who are routinely forced to buy their own school supplies, but the administrations of these institutions. They rake in more money then ever, and for that, they work with their staff to ensure the peddling of the Democrat agenda in public education.

The educators and President Biden are scratching each other’s back at the expense of the hardworking American taxpayer. Truly disgusting!