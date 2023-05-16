Biden Stops Mid-Sentence, Laughs During Awkward Staredown With Kevin McCarthy (Video)

President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office today in order to continue negotiations on the debt limit.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

House Republicans have passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling, but have also required that spending be reduced in order to avoid yet another stalemate in the short future. It should be noted that Republican cuts are to non-essential programs, and have absolutely nothing to do with Veterans’ benefits or education.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

During the meeting today, Biden laughed at the cameras, saying “Hello, folks. Get a good picture of all of us. We’re having a wonderful time. Everything’s going well. Ha ha ha.”

Biden then stared at Speaker McCarthy, seemingly unable to conjure a sentence for a long period of time. The room goes completely silent. McCarthy seems to be shocked. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Hello, folks. Get a good picture of all of us. We're having a wonderful time. Everything's going well. Ha ha ha."



*awkward silence* pic.twitter.com/SEJRXAPLpM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

Biden then laughed at reporters who asked him about the situation at the Border. You can see a clip of that moment below. Biden says that the Border is looking “much better”. A complete lie.

After the highest number of daily illegal border crossings on record, Biden tells reporters his border crisis is "looking much better" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Dps1cs1dEz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2023

McCarthy told Newsmax that there has been no progress made on negotiations prior to this meeting. That report reads…

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday there’s been “no progress” on debt ceiling talks ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House, as the country pushes closer to a crisis over the need to raise its legal borrowing limit. Compounding pressure on Washington to strike a deal, the Treasury Department on Monday left unchanged a deadline as soon as June 1 when the nation will have exhausted its ability to cover its debt payments, though Secretary Janet Yellen also suggested the so-called “X-date” could move days or weeks later than the estimate. “It’s very concerning to me,” McCarthy, the Republican speaker, told reporters as he opened the House chamber. https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/debt-limit-biden-mccarthy-white-house-meeting/2023/05/15/id/1119903/

Biden needs to go. Impeachment must happen NOW. This President is clearly incapable of performing the duties of the office of President.