Biden Stops Mid-Sentence Multiple Times During “Extreme Weather” Briefing (Video)

President Joe Biden held a briefing today at the White House to discuss “extreme weather”. During a moment captured by reporters in the room, Biden struggled to say “National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration”.

Biden stopped himself multiple times, beginning to say “environment” and stopping, then accidentally beginning to say environment again. He appears tired, and lost. See a clip of that scary moment below…

BIDEN: "Thanks to National Oceanic and Enviro— Oceanic Atmosphere and En— Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…" pic.twitter.com/mueFxAZXcs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2023

Biden also shared a strange moment with the shouting reporters. Seeming overwhelmed, Biden attempted to make a strange joke. He can be quoted as saying, “I told all these guys you wouldn’t ask anything about what we just talked about. Was I right? Just wanted to show you I was right, right?”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I told all these guys you wouldn't ask anything about what we just talked about. Was I right? Just wanted to show you I was right, right?" pic.twitter.com/LYiIxA4JWG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2023

On April 22, 2023, the Biden Administration recommended a $562 Million investment into the “National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration”. The statement on that request reads…

Today, Vice President Harris announced that the Department of Commerce has recommended $562 million in funding — including investments in nearly 150 projects across 30 coastal and Great Lakes states and territories — to make communities and the economy more resilient to climate change, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda. At an event in Miami, Florida, Vice President Harris will highlight how this announcement reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackle the climate crisis and ensure that communities are more resilient to extreme weather events. The awards are made under NOAA’s Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative and are funded by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and bolstered by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). “The Biden-Harris Administration is moving aggressively to tackle the climate crisis and help communities that are experiencing increased flooding, storm surge and more frequent extreme weather events,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “These investments will create jobs while protecting people, communities and ecosystems from the threats of climate change, and help our nation take the steps it needs to become more resilient and build a clean energy economy.”

Mumbling through a meeting on nonsense may be Biden’s specialty!