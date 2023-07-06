Biden Strolls Past Reporters, Doesn’t Answer Any Questions Amid Cocaine Scandal (Video)

President Biden simply walked past reporters today on the White House Lawn, not taking any questions amid the White House cocaine scandal.

Videos by Rare

Cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House over the weekend. A hazmat team was deployed to the scene, and the building was evacuated.

Biden refused to answer questions being shouted from the press just yesterday during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. He simply smirked at the camera, eventually giving a shrug. See a clip of that moment below…

MSNBC: “You can see there that the president was asked many questions, including how cocaine got into the White House, but did not answer.” pic.twitter.com/2bes2VnchI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2023

Today, Biden avoided reporters once again by walking away from them. See a clip of Biden strolling to his helicopter while ignoring the media below…

Biden strolls by the press corps, completely ignoring questions on the cocaine found inside his White House pic.twitter.com/4lJZgEsfLF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Why do we know so little about the cocaine discovered on the White House grounds? Furthermore, why would the media delay this story as much as it did?

Former President Trump commented on this matter, stating that he emphatically believes that the cocaine belonged to Hunter and Joe Biden. See his ‘Truth Social’ post on that subject below…

This is perhaps the largest scandal to hit the White House since Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. What will the Secret Service uncover?