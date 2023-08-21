Biden Struggles Down Steps Of Air Force One In Nevada Arriving For Another Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden arrived in Nevada over the weekend to begin yet another week long vacation, this time at Lake Tahoe. Biden could be seen exiting Air Force One with extreme precaution upon his arrival.

First Lady Jill Biden appeared to guide Biden down the steps as this President struggled to descend the staircase. Despite only being operation in the White House a few days over the last month, it appears that Biden is more than fatigued.

Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., arrive in Nevada for his second weeklong vacation in the past month.



Biden has spent 374 days — 39.7% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/QKhEBaJxMI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2023

It appears that this President has no interest in leading our Nation, only in stumbling from vacation to vacation as his poll numbers continue to take. One resident in Maui took to CNN over the weekend to question Biden’s lack of leadership during the deadly Maui wildfires. “Where is the President?”, she asked.

See a clip of that moment below…

"Where's the president?" asks one survivor of the Maui wildfires.



"Aren't we Americans, too? We're part of the United States, but why are we getting put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored?" pic.twitter.com/QV2lOGhiCq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2023

Our President is on vacation, Ms. Tacderan. He has absolutely no desire to help the people of Hawaii. He knows that, no matter what, Hawaii will vote Democrat.

When political power is the only objective, expending energy and resources on areas that are not ‘up in the air’ politically serves Biden and his cohorts no benefit whatsoever.

Stoking war in Ukraine? That benefits those in power. Using these wildfires to peddle the narrative of climate change? That benefits those in power. Helping the people of Maui? That doesn’t benefit the people in power in the slightest.

The only way that Hawaii may regain their importance is by voting Republican in the next election. It may be harsh, but it’s true. Ask the American inner cities what Democrat absolutism has done for them!

When the Democrats know they have your vote, they stop doing anything to help you. It’s literally that simple.