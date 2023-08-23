Biden Struggles Down Steps Of Air Force One, Led By Jill Biden In Lake Tahoe (Video)

President Joe Biden returned to Lake Tahoe yesterday after a dismal appearance in Maui on Monday. The President had to be assisted away from the podium after Biden was reduced to staring blankly at the crowd with his mouth hanging open.

See a clip of that moment below…

"You wanna grab that water for a sip?" Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz asks Biden before guiding him away from the podium pic.twitter.com/kfUsdldQ5T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2023

The President was then led by hand, with First Lady Jill Biden leading the way. The First Lady led Biden by his hand to the steps of Air Force One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden completes his fly-by in Maui and heads back to Lake Tahoe for more vacation pic.twitter.com/ikbNX86DL4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

Biden then struggled down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Lake Tahoe. First Lady Jill Biden guided the President down the steps once again. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden took no questions after arriving back in Lake Tahoe last night to resume his vacation.



Today is Biden's 376th day on vacation since taking office — 39.8% of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/5MLI50J0Fc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

This President is completely lost!