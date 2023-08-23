Biden Struggles Down Steps Of Air Force One, Led By Jill Biden In Lake Tahoe (Video)

President Joe Biden returned to Lake Tahoe yesterday after a dismal appearance in Maui on Monday. The President had to be assisted away from the podium after Biden was reduced to staring blankly at the crowd with his mouth hanging open.

See a clip of that moment below…

The President was then led by hand, with First Lady Jill Biden leading the way. The First Lady led Biden by his hand to the steps of Air Force One. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then struggled down the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in Lake Tahoe. First Lady Jill Biden guided the President down the steps once again. See a clip of that moment below…

This President is completely lost!

What do you think?

