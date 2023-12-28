Biden Struggles Down The Steps Of Air Force One Upon Arrival For Another Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden is on vacation, again, and this time, he won’t be returning to the White House until 2024. The President and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the rest of the 2023 in the Virgin Islands, where they arrived yesterday.

Videos by Rare

Upon arrival, President Biden could be seen struggling down the steps of Air Force One, taking a wide stance and stumbling on nearly every step. It appeared that Biden was trying to prevent himself from falling, not trusting his own ability to walk down the steps.

See a clip of Biden struggling down the steps of Air Force One in the clip below…

Biden has arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he'll spend the rest of the year at the beach.



Biden has spent 417 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/JWYXvGrvIv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2023

Congress is also on vacation until the new year, marking a time of completely absent leadership in Washington D.C. If you never want to truly work again, it appears that all you have to do is become an elected official in Washington!

I guess, on the bright side, that while the bureacrats are enjoying their extended vacations, at least nobody will be in D.C. crafting legislation to screw the American people over for the next few weeks, which is more than welcomed.

Like the staffer of Senator Ben Cardin, who was caught having gay sex in the Judiciary room of the Senate, Congress is all about screwing, more precisely, screwing the American people out of their God-given rights.